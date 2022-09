ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Murtaza Javed Abbasi met with Chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai at his residence.

Both the leaders discussed the political situation in the country, said a press release issued here on Sunday.