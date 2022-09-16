UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Javed Meets President PML-N Capt (R) Safdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Murtaza Javed meets President PML-N Capt (R) Safdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday met with President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed overall political situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release.

Meanwhile, the minister also met with a delegation from his constituency. The delegation briefed Murtaza Javed about the issues being faced by the masses after the unexpected monsoon rains and flood.

On the occasion, he said that all the workers of PML-N were busy in relief activities underway in the flood-hit areas.

The minister appreciated the PML-N workers who were taking part in the relief activities and urged the workers to put maximum efforts for the resettlement of the flood affectees at their homes.

Murtaza Javed assured his full support from the Federal government to all the workers for relief and response efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Muslim All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

2 hours ago
 PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

4 hours ago
 AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.