Murtaza Javed meets President PML-N Capt (R) Safdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday met with President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed overall political situation in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release.

Meanwhile, the minister also met with a delegation from his constituency. The delegation briefed Murtaza Javed about the issues being faced by the masses after the unexpected monsoon rains and flood.

On the occasion, he said that all the workers of PML-N were busy in relief activities underway in the flood-hit areas.

The minister appreciated the PML-N workers who were taking part in the relief activities and urged the workers to put maximum efforts for the resettlement of the flood affectees at their homes.

Murtaza Javed assured his full support from the Federal government to all the workers for relief and response efforts.