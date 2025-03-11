Open Menu

Murtaza Noor Appointed Convener Of Pak-Africa Education Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Murtaza Noor appointed convener of Pak-Africa Education Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant move to strengthen academic collaboration between Pakistan and African nations, Muhammad Murtaza Noor has been nominated as the Convener of the Pak-Africa Education Forum.

His appointment is set to play a key role in facilitating student admissions, fostering educational partnerships, and promoting institutional linkages between the two regions.

The nomination letter was formally presented to Mr. Murtaza Noor by Dr. Ahmed Sarohi, Director General Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the grand concluding ceremony of the 5th International Students Convention and Expo at Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad

With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in higher education and the development sector, Muhammad Murtaza Noor has been instrumental in shaping policies, driving international collaborations, and advocating for quality education His unwavering commitment to academic excellence has earned him national and international recognition, including multiple prestigious awards for his contributions.

His appointment as Convener of the Pak-Africa Education Forum has been widely welcomed by vice chancellors and senior leaders of the higher education sector, who have assured their full support in advancing Pakistan-Africa academic cooperation.

This development is expected to open new doors for student exchange programs, research collaborations, and institutional partnerships, further strengthening educational ties between Pakistan and African nations.

Recent Stories

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

30 minutes ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

30 minutes ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

34 minutes ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

43 minutes ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

1 hour ago
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

2 hours ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

3 hours ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan