Murtaza Noor Appointed Convener Of Pak-Africa Education Forum
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant move to strengthen academic collaboration between Pakistan and African nations, Muhammad Murtaza Noor has been nominated as the Convener of the Pak-Africa Education Forum.
His appointment is set to play a key role in facilitating student admissions, fostering educational partnerships, and promoting institutional linkages between the two regions.
The nomination letter was formally presented to Mr. Murtaza Noor by Dr. Ahmed Sarohi, Director General Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the grand concluding ceremony of the 5th International Students Convention and Expo at Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad
With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in higher education and the development sector, Muhammad Murtaza Noor has been instrumental in shaping policies, driving international collaborations, and advocating for quality education His unwavering commitment to academic excellence has earned him national and international recognition, including multiple prestigious awards for his contributions.
His appointment as Convener of the Pak-Africa Education Forum has been widely welcomed by vice chancellors and senior leaders of the higher education sector, who have assured their full support in advancing Pakistan-Africa academic cooperation.
This development is expected to open new doors for student exchange programs, research collaborations, and institutional partnerships, further strengthening educational ties between Pakistan and African nations.
