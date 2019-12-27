Murtaza Noor honoured with Peace Award for promoting peace in universities

UrduPoint.com
Fri 27th December 2019

In recognition of untiring efforts and contribution for promoting peace, tolerance, harmony and co-curricular activities at campuses of different universities across the country, renowned educationist Murtaza Noor has been awarded with a 'Peace Award'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :In recognition of untiring efforts and contribution for promoting peace, tolerance, harmony and co-curricular activities at campuses of different universities across the country, renowned educationist Murtaza Noor has been awarded with a 'Peace Award'.

The award was given during a special ceremony held on the occasion of National Youth Conference here at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Currently, Murtaza Noor is working as National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan and Country Coordinator Global Academics Leadership academy a largest network of Pakistani universities.

On the behalf of Paigham-e-Pakistan, Islamic Research Institute International, Islamic University Islamabad (IIU), the award was given by IIU President Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh along with Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Zia ul Haq and other personalities.

According to the citation of the award, Murtaza Noor rendered valuable services for undertaking various useful initiatives aimed at peace building at university campuses.

These initiatives also include promoting social sciences & civic education, developing road-map on peace building in higher education institutions, organizing three successful editions of International Students Convention and Expos.

He had also worked for strengthening campus based student societies across Pakistan and encouraging inter university collaborations and networking through organizing Vice-Chancellors & Director Student Affairs conferences, workshops and other number of activities.

The leading personalities including Vice-Chancellors, higher education officials, government officials, academics across Pakistan congratulated Murtaza Noor over well deserved recognition of contribution in higher education sector.

