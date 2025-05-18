Murtaza pays tribute to PAF commander at Kalabagh airbase on victory over India

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) In a heartfelt ceremony held at the Kalabagh Air Force Base, former Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their role in the country’s recent strategic victory over India.

Accompanied by senior party members and local dignitaries, Abbasi visited the office of Commander PAF Base Kalabagh, Mr Imtiaz, where he presented him with floral wreath and extended words of appreciation on behalf of the nation.

The gesture marked a symbolic acknowledgment of the valor and professionalism displayed by the armed forces in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Speaking at the occasion, Abbasi lauded the collective leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, the Air Chief, and the Naval Chief, crediting their vision and resolve for strengthening the country’s defense and raising the nation’s stature on the global stage.

"Pakistan is a peace-loving country," Abbasi stated, "but safeguarding our national security is not just a matter of policy—it is a constitutional, moral, and national obligation.

Our government and armed forces have always stood firm in the face of aggression, and this victory is proof of our unshakable commitment to our homeland."

Highlighting the broader implications of the victory, Abbasi asserted that India’s defeat marked a significant setback for its expansionist ambitions. "This triumph is not merely a military success; it is the outcome of unwavering national unity, the unmatched sacrifices of our armed forces, and the indomitable spirit of our people," he said.

He praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for once again demonstrating their capacity not only to defend the nation but also to deliver a crushing and timely response to any form of hostility. "This day will forever remain a golden chapter in our nation’s history," Abbasi declared, "symbolizing resilience, courage, and the collective pride of every Pakistani."

The visit concluded with a renewed pledge of support from the Pakistan Muslim League (N) to the armed forces and a call for continued unity among political and military leadership to safeguard Pakistan’s future in an increasingly volatile region.