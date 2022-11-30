Murtaza provides transformers to resolve electricity problems in Havelian

With the support of Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the Cantonment Board Havelian will solve the electricity problems in the area, the cantonment board does not have a development fund, and federal and the provincial leadership is cooperating in this regard

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :With the support of Federal Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the Cantonment Board Havelian will solve the electricity problems in the area, the cantonment board does not have a development fund, and federal and the provincial leadership is cooperating in this regard.

New electricity poles and transformers have been provided that would be installed at various places in the cantonment areas. These views were expressed by the members of Cantonment Board Havelian Sardar Akshar Khan, Zaheer Ahmad Abbasi and Babar Khan while addressing the local elders and youth on the occasion of the installation of 200kv electricity transformer in Sultanpur Cant.

They said that Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha have completed projects worth millions of rupees for the construction and development of Havelian Cantonment including water supply schemes, electricity line upgradation and PCC road.

Sardar Said Akshar Khan said that before summer, new transformers should be installed in different areas of Sultanpur Cant. to eliminate low voltage and unnecessary load shedding. The elders of the area paid tribute to the services of Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Member of Canton Board Sardar Syed Akshar Khan.