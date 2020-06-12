Murtaza Satti terms federal budget balanced, people friendly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Ghulam Murtaza Satti Friday said the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was balanced and people friendly.

Appreciating the government for considering the grievances of the masses, he said his party had presented the second consecutive budget in the difficult situation as the country was facing financial crunch and a number of domestic and international challenges besides coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government had allocated Rs208 billion for the Ehsaas Programme for the alleviation of poverty and helping the poor which was praiseworthy.

To provide relief to the people, no new tax had been included in the 2020-21 budget, he said adding there would be no tax on coronavirus and cancer diagnosis kits, import tax on kids food supplement and diet food.

Special concession and incentives had been provided to facilitate the agriculture sector, Satti said.

He said the government was committed to provide relief to the poor and wanted to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

He said the PTI led government had spent a huge amount for the promotion of education and other development projects and it would continue with the same spirit.

He said the popularity of PTI was increasing with the passage of time and expressed the hope that the government would complete its five-year tenure.