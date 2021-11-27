Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology Institute

The Director Human Resources University of Sindh Jamshoro Murtaza Siyal has received additional responsibility of Director Institute of Sindhology till further orders from the varsity management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Director Human Resources University of Sindh Jamshoro Murtaza Siyal has received additional responsibility of Director Institute of Sindhology till further orders from the varsity management.

The university spokesman informed here late Saturday evening that after receiving the orders Murtaza Siyal has assumed the office of the Director Institute of Sindhology and vowed to make all out efforts for further promotion of the institute both at national and international levels.

Murtaza Siyal a Grade-20 officer has served at different posts of the university including Public Relation Officer and Controller of Examinations (Annual). He has also written two books comprising his articles which were published in various newspapers and fully aware of the functioning of the Institute of Sindhology.