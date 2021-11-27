UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Siyal Appointed As Director SU Sindhology Institute

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology Institute

The Director Human Resources University of Sindh Jamshoro Murtaza Siyal has received additional responsibility of Director Institute of Sindhology till further orders from the varsity management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The Director Human Resources University of Sindh Jamshoro Murtaza Siyal has received additional responsibility of Director Institute of Sindhology till further orders from the varsity management.

The university spokesman informed here late Saturday evening that after receiving the orders Murtaza Siyal has assumed the office of the Director Institute of Sindhology and vowed to make all out efforts for further promotion of the institute both at national and international levels.

Murtaza Siyal a Grade-20 officer has served at different posts of the university including Public Relation Officer and Controller of Examinations (Annual). He has also written two books comprising his articles which were published in various newspapers and fully aware of the functioning of the Institute of Sindhology.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro All From

Recent Stories

S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over ..

S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over Omicron variant

47 seconds ago
 Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

49 seconds ago
 Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to na ..

Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to name PM

50 seconds ago
 World races to contain new Covid variant

World races to contain new Covid variant

52 seconds ago
 Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at ..

Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at COP-26, call Fityana's stateme ..

33 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan calls on CM, presents resignation

Aleem Khan calls on CM, presents resignation

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.