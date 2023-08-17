Open Menu

Murtaza Solangi Assumes Charge As Interim Information Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Murtaza Solangi on Thursday assumed charge as Interim Minister for Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Murtaza Solangi on Thursday assumed charge as Interim Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

"Mortaza Solangi arrived in his office at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after taking oath of his position (at the President's House)," said a news release.

After assuming the responsibilities as the interim information minister, Murtaza Solangi held a meeting with the ministry's officers and his staff.

