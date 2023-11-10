Open Menu

Murtaza Solangi Calls For Comprehensive Discussion On Current PIA Status

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Murtaza Solangi calls for comprehensive discussion on current PIA status

Caretaker Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, on Friday called for a comprehensive discussion on current status of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during the next session of Upper House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, on Friday called for a comprehensive discussion on current status of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during the next session of Upper House.

Murtaza Solngi, who is also the Information Minister, said it would be appropriate, if detailed discussion on the current status of PIA was carried out in the presence of Ministers for Aviation and Privatization during the next session.

Responding to a calling attention notice about PIA and any suspension of its flight operation, he said both ministers would also apprise the House of the factors that led to huge losses of the Airlines.

He pointed out that the Airlines had been grappling with multiple problems for several years. He specifically mentioned a minister of the PTI previous government whose irresponsible statement regarding fake pilot degrees, adversely affected PIA's repute, leading to loss of some international routes.

He said that the overstaffing in PIA was not only limited to one government department. He said that throughout the world, governments were not running airlines, railways, and transport.

He said that it was the prerogative of the Parliament to formulate policy on major public issues. The current government was following the policy of the previous government and had included PIA in the privatization list, he added

The minister said that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was also an autonomous entity and could not supply fuel without funds. However, he said that due to efforts of the current government, the flights of PIA had been restored, that had been halted due to the fuel shortage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Information Minister Parliament Oil Government Pakistan State Oil Company Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Dr. Amjad Saqib stresses commitment to social just ..

Dr. Amjad Saqib stresses commitment to social justice and empowerment

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 14 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 14 Paisa against Dollar

2 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC's emergen ..

PM arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend OIC's emergency meeting on Gaza situation

2 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

3 hours ago
PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

5 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan