Murtaza Solangi Calls On Caretaker PM; Briefs Over Functioning Of His Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Saturday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed and Principal Information Officer Muhammad Asim Khichi were also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister apprised the prime minister of the matters related to his ministry.

During the meeting, they also deliberated upon the proposed strategy for the effective presentation of Pakistan's positive narrative at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNG-78) session.

