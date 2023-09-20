ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Jawad Faizi.

In his condolence message, the federal minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He said that a mother's death was a great tragedy, and he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Murtaza Solangi prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.