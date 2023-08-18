Murtaza Solangi grieved over demise of MQM leader Kanwar Naveed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday grieved over demise of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former MNA Kanwar Naveed Jamil.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said he was saddened by hearing news of the sad demise of Kanwar Naveed.