Murtaza Solangi grieved over loss of lives in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the accident of a passenger coach coming from Karachi to Islamabad.

In a statement, the minister expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the tragic accident.

"The reasons should be determined so that such accidents can be avoided in the future," Solangi said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also prayed for early recovery of the injured.