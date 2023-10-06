Murtaza Solangi grieves over death of former PTV director MZ Sohail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former ptv director MZ Sohail.

In his message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased PTV officer.

Murtaza Solangi said he was saddened to hear the news of MZ Sohail's death who was an asset of the PTV.

Murtaza Solangi said that late MZ Sohail was associated with the news department of Pakistan Television for over four decades and his services for PTV were unforgettable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.