Open Menu

Murtaza Solangi Grieves Over Death Of Former PTV Director MZ Sohail

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Murtaza Solangi grieves over death of former PTV director MZ Sohail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former ptv director MZ Sohail.

In his message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased PTV officer.

Murtaza Solangi said he was saddened to hear the news of MZ Sohail's death who was an asset of the PTV.

Murtaza Solangi said that late MZ Sohail was associated with the news department of Pakistan Television for over four decades and his services for PTV were unforgettable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Family PTV

Recent Stories

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

2 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

3 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

4 hours ago
Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

14 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

14 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan