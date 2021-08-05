UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Wahab Appointed As KMC Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:34 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator on Thursday.

The appointment has been made following the decision of Sindh Cabinet and with the approval of competent authority.

KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed, an officer of the OMG BS-20, has been relieved of the charge with immediate effect.

