Murtaza Wahab Attends Conference On 'Climate Risk And Children's Future'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

Murtaza Wahab attends conference on 'Climate Risk and Children's Future'

Sindh government spokesperson and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab while attending a conference on "Climate Risk and Children's Future" as a Chief Guest, said that awareness of climate change was important

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh government spokesperson and Advisor to Chief Minister on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab while attending a conference on "Climate Risk and Children's Future" as a Chief Guest, said that awareness of climate change was important.

'It is our collective duty to adopt a common strategy to this effect,' he said.

Murtaza Wahab said, "Young people around the world are known to be ambassadors of change and we also need to educate them about climate change and its effects' He said that if the talent of the youth was properly utilized then we would be able to create a better environment in the society.

He on the occasion said that the preventive measures against the coronavirus were mandatory. He further said that wearing a mask was very important to prevent spread of coronavirus.

In the end, he also distributed shields among the children.

More Stories From Pakistan

