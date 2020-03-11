UrduPoint.com
Murtaza Wahab Calls For A Collective Effort To Fight Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Murtaza Wahab calls for a collective effort to fight coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh health department spokesperson Murtaza Wahab appealed to the ministry of Health and other stakeholders in government and media to come together for a collective fight towards prevention of COVID-19.

Talking to private news channel , he stressed that multiple segments including doctors, and media could raise awareness and educate masses about precautionary measures against the corona virus.

Murtaza Wahab further advised media to respect the privacy of the patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus is a globally epidemic which could be easily controlled through simple but efficient measures by the citizens themselves, he added.

He urged people to avoid social gathering with symptoms of cough, influenza or shortness of breath.

He mentioned government has established Isolation wards in different hospitals to cope up with any emergency situation after the arrival of Pakistani expats from China.

He reiterated that all 15 patients who have tested positive of coronavirus in Sindh had arrived from other countries and there had been no human-contact cases observed in the city so far.

Murtaza urged the citizens to "have confidence in the government" as provincial government is making all-out efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There is no need to worry about the disease as the situation is in our control," he assured.

