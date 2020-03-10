UrduPoint.com
Murtaza Wahab Denies Closing Of Educational Institutions For A Month In View Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Murtaza Wahab denies closing of educational institutions for a month in view of Coronavirus

Spokesman for the Sindh Government and Advisor on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab categorically denied a news item circulating on Social Media that the educational institutions would remain closed for a month in view of Coronavirus

He said that there was no truth in this report that the educational institutions were closed for a month, said a statement.

He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh was holding a meeting on the Coronavirus on a daily basis and the Health Minister was also informing the Chief Minister regarding the protection measures on the virus.

Adding that this is a positive sign that among 13 patients one has fully recovered.

