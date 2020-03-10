- Home
Murtaza Wahab Denies Closing Of Educational Institutions For A Month In View Of Coronavirus
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesman for the Sindh Government and Advisor on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab categorically denied a news item circulating on Social Media that the educational institutions would remain closed for a month in view of Coronavirus.
He said that there was no truth in this report that the educational institutions were closed for a month, said a statement.
He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh was holding a meeting on the Coronavirus on a daily basis and the Health Minister was also informing the Chief Minister regarding the protection measures on the virus.
Adding that this is a positive sign that among 13 patients one has fully recovered.