UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Wahab Directs Secretary To Ensure Implementation Of 'Student Unions Act'

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implementation of 'Student Unions Act'

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu, Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday discussed the implementation of Sindh Students Union Act in the province and various aspects related to it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu, Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday discussed the implementation of Sindh Students Union Act in the province and various aspects related to it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator Karachi said the steps have to be taken to ensure revival of student unions so that they could put up their demands before the Universities' administration in case of any grievances they face.

Crediting the role of student unions, the administrator held that in the past leaders of national level emerged through it as they were instrumental in providing political training to the students and gave them a chance to raise their voice in exercising their democratic rights.

He said these unions also produced excellent debaters and speakers, who later went on to join national politics.

Moreover, Murtaza Wahab directed chief secretary to remove obstacles, if any, in the implementation of Sindh Student Unions Act.

Whereas, Ismail Rahu said that steps were being taken to revive the student unions in line with the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Student Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Korda, son of Grand Slam champion, plots repeat Al ..

Korda, son of Grand Slam champion, plots repeat Alcaraz downfall

3 minutes ago
 Gov't committed to bring the country out of econom ..

Gov't committed to bring the country out of economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places;PMD

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places;PMD

3 minutes ago
 PTI brutally killed policeman, tortured personnel ..

PTI brutally killed policeman, tortured personnel on duty to create chaos: CM

3 minutes ago
 Aqeel Khan lifts CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Champi ..

Aqeel Khan lifts CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship Trophy

3 minutes ago
 Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief on North ..

Austin Consults With Japan Defense Chief on North Korea Test Missile Launches - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.