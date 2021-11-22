Murtaza Wahab distributes items among fire affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited Teen Hateen fire affectees and distributed items among them.

District Administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority workers were also present on the occasion.

The affectees informed the Administrator Karachi about the losses and thanked him for timely assistance.

He also inspected the fire affected huts at Teen Hatti and issued necessary directives to the officersconcerned.