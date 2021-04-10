UrduPoint.com
Murtaza Wahab Inaugurates Filtration Plant

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:32 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to CM Sindh for Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Saturday, inaugurated a filtration plant at Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI).

Addressing the ceremony, he said that the place where china cutting was done in the past now has water filter plants. He recalled that two years ago, piles of dirt and broken roads were a common sight in Federal B Area.

Sindh government allocated Rs. 380 million to do away with problem of sewage and roads, he said.

The Sindh government was determined to provide better facilities to traders, industry and workers and doors of the government functionaries were open 24 hours to listen to the problems of the business and industrialist community, he assured.

"We are currently facing climate change, which requires us to plant trees to combat vagaries of weather", he said adding that, if every citizen start planting trees to improve the environment, it would certainly play an effective role in combating climate change".

Later, Spokesperson of Sindh Government, while answering the questions of the media representatives, said that "We have to deal with climate change by planting maximum trees in Karachi as green cover would help improving the environment of the metropolis and providing healthy atmosphere to the people of the city".

