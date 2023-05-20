UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Wahab Inaugurates Pele Football Ground

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Spokesperson for Sindh government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday inaugurated Pele Football Ground in Clifton Block One.

Administrator and Municipal Commissioner of DMC South accompanied the Advisor.

President of People's Party District South Khalil Hoot, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi and other local leaders were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that sports activities were very important for a healthy society.

PPP's Sindh government was promoting sports-related development works in the city along with other development works.

He said that the Pele Football Ground was a beautiful gift from the government of Sindh to the youth of the area.

The establishment of football grounds in the city would not only provide healthy entertainment to the youth but also help them avoid negative things in the society.

