Murtaza Wahab lays foundation stone of development projects in Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Korangi District here Saturday.

Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in City Council Dil Muhammad, members of the City Council, chairmen and vice-chairmen of various UCs, other party officials, and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mayor Wahab said that the construction of modern and sustainable roads for the people of Korangi will continue. In UC-35, Wards 1 and 2, the work of laying CC tough concrete blocks will be completed swiftly at an estimated cost of 237 million rupees. Under this project, 300,000 square feet of pure blocks are being laid to provide quality travel facilities to the public.

He said that the installation of 5,000 running feet of curb blocks will further improve the quality of roads. RCC pipes of various sizes are being laid for drainage of rainwater, while the construction of 110 new manholes will bring significant improvement to the sewage system.

The Mayor of Karachi stated that public convenience and urban development are their top priorities. Korangi's infrastructure is being developed along modern lines, and more projects will soon be launched to provide quality facilities to the public.

"These are the same resources, but the leadership is different. That’s why Karachi is changing," he said. “Today’s Karachi is Bilawal Bhutto’s Karachi, and the public is expressing full confidence in the Pakistan Peoples Party. We are serving without discrimination or bias. We don’t care which UC belongs to whom; if there are Karachiites living there, then Bilawal Bhutto’s party will certainly deliver services. We see serving the people of Korangi as an opportunity and are passionate about it.”

Mayor Wahab said that those who dragged the city into ethnic politics and gunny bag bodies in the past are now witnessing us deliver real work. "If our work makes someone jealous, let them be. We will work across Karachi and prove it."

He remarked that in the past, promises of 162 billion and 1,100 billion rupees were made, but nothing materialized. “We did not just make promises we’ve taken practical steps. Tenders for development projects in Korangi have been issued, and all work will be completed within this fiscal year.”

He said that Korangi belongs to the Pakistan Peoples Party and will remain so, and all work will be done transparently. This fiscal year, 2.5 billion rupees will be spent to install over 850,000 square feet of pure blocks to pave previously unpaved streets.

He continued, “We have already started the work, and the public will see it happening. 110,000 running feet of sewage pipes will be replaced, and 2.646 million square feet of road carpeting will be carried out. Work is being done fearlessly and without bias. Has this scale of work ever happened in the past in this area?”

Mayor Wahab further said, “This is the same Karachi that has been continuously subjected to negative propaganda.

Despair is being sold, and certain groups use that despair to exploit the public.”

He highlighted that after 22 years, an improvement was finally made to Karachi's water infrastructure with the completion of the new Hub Canal, inaugurated by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “This revolutionary step is a slap in the face of those who only made promises.”

“Now, your jiyala mayor and deputy mayor have completed the new Hub Canal, which is improving water supply for citizens. We have also begun work on the parts of the K-IV project assigned to our government.”

The Mayor Karachi pointed out that the 16,000-foot-long road, which was never constructed before, was completed during his tenure as administrator. “This is a major road, and now the PPP is also carrying out development work in inner streets.”

He also mentioned that a center for special children has been established in Korangi by the Pakistan Peoples Party, where free medical treatment, education, and training are provided. With the support of the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Health Minister, a Child Health Center has also been set up in the district, fully equipped by the PPP government.

Mayor Wahab further informed that the Jam Sadiq Ali Flyover (4-lane) project is progressing rapidly and will be opened to the public within two months. The Korangi Causeway project is also in its final stages and will be completed by October 15.

He added that the Sindh government provides billions of rupees annually to Indus Hospital so the public can receive better healthcare. Along with the construction of the 12,000- and 8,000-foot roads, the Azimpura Flyover will also be completed soon.

“This was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s promise — if given a chance, we will show results. And today, we are working on development projects in all seven districts of Karachi. The city is improving and moving on the path of progress. The future will be better for Karachi, Sindh, and Pakistan,” he affirmed.

Responding to a question, Mayor Wahab said that development work is visible in all seven districts of Karachi and the public will soon see the results.

He strongly criticized the Steel Mill administration for cutting water connections, which has severely affected the water supply in Gulshan Haider and surrounding areas. He pointed out that the area falls under Federal jurisdiction.

“Where are the federal ministers of MQM on this issue? Why is not Jamaat-e-Islami holding a press conference?” he questioned. “If this isn’t resolved, we will lay the Water Corporation’s pipelines to Steel Mill ourselves.”

Expressing concern over the current situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the Prime Minister has contacted the KP Chief Minister in this regard.

He said that cleaning of storm water drains in Karachi is being actively carried out by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and “we will continue to live among the people and serve them. The city will improve even further.”