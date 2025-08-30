- Home
- Pakistan
- Murtaza Wahab meets religious scholars, consults on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Murtaza Wahab Meets Religious Scholars, Consults On Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is not just a responsibility but also a blessing and an honor.
He expressed these views after visiting Darul Uloom Mujaddidiyah Naeemiyah in Malir, where he met the head of the seminary, Mufti Jan Muhammad Naeemi, and addressed the scholars and students. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other leaders were also present on the occasion.
He announced that foolproof arrangements will be made across Karachi, with major roads and important buildings to be beautifully decorated by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). He further said that the final plan for these arrangements will be prepared in consultation with religious scholars.
The Mayor further stated that City Wardens will be specially deployed to provide security and facilitate gatherings so that citizens can participate in religious events with peace and safety.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he is well aware of the city’s issues and efforts are underway to resolve them. He added that repair and restoration work has already begun on roads damaged during the recent rains, and efforts will be made to improve their condition as soon as possible.
He pointed out that, compared to previous years, no major waterlogging occurred on city roads during this year’s rains a result of the joint strategy adopted by KMC and other institutions and today, traffic is flowing smoothly on all major roads of Karachi.
Mufti Jan Muhammad Naeemi, head of the seminary, requested the Mayor to ensure repair and carpeting of local roads as well as the fixing of sewage line leakages. He also urged the Mayor to take up the matter with K-Electric to prevent load shedding during Rabi-ul-Awwal. In response, Mayor Karachi assured him that he would speak to the concerned officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings and processions.
The Mayor further said that the local government issues that fall under the jurisdiction of town administrations will also be addressed by instructing the respective Town Chairmen to resolve them at their level.
Later, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended a Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering and recited a Naat in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIKhan police launch crackdown on motorcycle one-wheeling, racers29 seconds ago
-
Cattle lifter arrested33 seconds ago
-
Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap36 seconds ago
-
Capital Police picket firing: two attackers arrested in injured condition38 seconds ago
-
Murtaza Wahab meets religious scholars, consults on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)40 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds KP Police for successful operation against Khawarij Terrorists in Kohat44 seconds ago
-
DC Khairpur clarifies boat capsizing incident45 seconds ago
-
Kashmore police sent wanted daciot to hell; DIG Larkana47 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur reviews polio campaign preparations11 minutes ago
-
Grand ceremony held in honor of retiring & course completing police officers11 minutes ago
-
Monthly EPI review meeting held in Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
Mobile clinic serving flood-hit in Shahbazpur31 minutes ago