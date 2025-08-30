Open Menu

Murtaza Wahab Meets Religious Scholars, Consults On Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Murtaza Wahab meets religious scholars, consults on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is not just a responsibility but also a blessing and an honor.

He expressed these views after visiting Darul Uloom Mujaddidiyah Naeemiyah in Malir, where he met the head of the seminary, Mufti Jan Muhammad Naeemi, and addressed the scholars and students. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

He announced that foolproof arrangements will be made across Karachi, with major roads and important buildings to be beautifully decorated by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). He further said that the final plan for these arrangements will be prepared in consultation with religious scholars.

The Mayor further stated that City Wardens will be specially deployed to provide security and facilitate gatherings so that citizens can participate in religious events with peace and safety.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he is well aware of the city’s issues and efforts are underway to resolve them. He added that repair and restoration work has already begun on roads damaged during the recent rains, and efforts will be made to improve their condition as soon as possible.

He pointed out that, compared to previous years, no major waterlogging occurred on city roads during this year’s rains a result of the joint strategy adopted by KMC and other institutions and today, traffic is flowing smoothly on all major roads of Karachi.

Mufti Jan Muhammad Naeemi, head of the seminary, requested the Mayor to ensure repair and carpeting of local roads as well as the fixing of sewage line leakages. He also urged the Mayor to take up the matter with K-Electric to prevent load shedding during Rabi-ul-Awwal. In response, Mayor Karachi assured him that he would speak to the concerned officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings and processions.

The Mayor further said that the local government issues that fall under the jurisdiction of town administrations will also be addressed by instructing the respective Town Chairmen to resolve them at their level.

Later, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended a Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering and recited a Naat in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

17 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

17 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

17 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

17 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

17 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

17 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan