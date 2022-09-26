Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of Administrator Karachi

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minster on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday announced to resign from the post of Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minster on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday announced to resign from the post of Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Murtaza Wahab made this announcement in a press conference at Sindh Assembly Committee Room here, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of KMC.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the implementation of the municipal utility tax by the KMC was considered valid by the court but the collection through K-Electric was halted.

He said that after the court's order, it was no longer possible for him to run the city.

Murtaza said that he was committed to the discipline of his party leadership and would continue to respect their decisions, adding that someone better than him will come and work here.