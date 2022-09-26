Murtaza Wahab resigns from post of KMC administrator

Administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Murtaza Wahab has resigned from the post of the Administrator due to personal reasons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Murtaza Wahab has resigned from the post of the Administrator due to personal reasons.

In his twitter account on Monday, he said, 'I have resigned from the office of Administrator KMC.

'He said that it was an honour to serve people of the city. He further said, 'I would like to thank my party leadership for giving me this opportunity. May our country function on rule of law, in a manner that allows the Executive & Parliament to function.'