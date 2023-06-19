Murtaza Wahab, Salman Murad sworn in as mayor, deputy mayor of Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad on Monday sworn in as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi here at the Gulshan-e-Jinnah, formerly known as polo ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Abdullah Murad on Monday sworn in as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi here at the Gulshan-e-Jinnah, formerly known as polo ground.

Provincial Election Commissioner �Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan administered the oath to the mayor and deputy mayor separately.

On the occasion, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers were also present in the oath-taking ceremony.

After taking the oath of top slots in the city's offices, Mayor Murtaza and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad hugged and thanked PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.