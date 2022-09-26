Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP leader has announced his resignation after SHC barred Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes through the city's power utility.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab Monday stepped down from his office after the Sindh High Court barred Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes through the city's power utility.



Murtaza Wahab said that he would submit his resignation to the Sindh Chief Minister. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference after the Sindh High Court's ruling that temporarily barred the KMC from collecting taxes through the city's power utility.



Wahab was appointed as KMC administrator on August 6, 2021.

The PPP leader said that he thought the way of law was the only situation, pointing out that he did not ask the prime minister and the Sindh Chief Minister for funds.



He said that under the law, the KMC could impose the taxes.

He stated that people held the government and the KMC responsible when the city roads inundated into water as nobody nocked at the door of Waseem Akhtar or Naeem-ur-Rehman during that time.



He pointed out that the as per the record, the recovery rate during the period of Waseem Akhtar was only 20 percent and questioned that where that money had gone.

He also hinted at the rampant corruption during the time of former mayor of the city, alleging that Waseem Akhtar had hired a private contractor to collect the taxes.

Wahab claimed that he fought against the dirt in the system by sacrificing his own comfort and his hands were clean.



He stated that he visited the field during the difficult times and supervised the repairs, rescue and relief work personally.

The PPP leader also stated that he loved the KMC instead of his own mistake.