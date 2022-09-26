UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Wahab Steps Down As Karachi Administrator

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi Administrator

The PPP leader has announced his resignation after SHC barred Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes through the city's power utility.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2022) Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab Monday stepped down from his office after the Sindh High Court barred Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes through the city's power utility.


Murtaza Wahab said that he would submit his resignation to the Sindh Chief Minister. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference after the Sindh High Court's ruling that temporarily barred the KMC from collecting taxes through the city's power utility.


Wahab was appointed as KMC administrator on August 6, 2021.
The PPP leader said that he thought the way of law was the only situation, pointing out that he did not ask the prime minister and the Sindh Chief Minister for funds.


He said that under the law, the KMC could impose the taxes.
He stated that people held the government and the KMC responsible when the city roads inundated into water as nobody nocked at the door of Waseem Akhtar or Naeem-ur-Rehman during that time.


He pointed out that the as per the record, the recovery rate during the period of Waseem Akhtar was only 20 percent and questioned that where that money had gone.
He also hinted at the rampant corruption during the time of former mayor of the city, alleging that Waseem Akhtar had hired a private contractor to collect the taxes.
Wahab claimed that he fought against the dirt in the system by sacrificing his own comfort and his hands were clean.


He stated that he visited the field during the difficult times and supervised the repairs, rescue and relief work personally.
The PPP leader also stated that he loved the KMC instead of his own mistake.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Sindh High Court Water Money August From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both side ..

Pak Vs Eng: Batting, bowling contrast in both sides makes it classic encounter

17 minutes ago
 GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

2 hours ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.