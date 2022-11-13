UrduPoint.com

Murtaza Wahab Takes Notice Of Killing Of 8-year Old Beggar Boy

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Murtaza Wahab takes notice of killing of 8-year old beggar boy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Spokesperson of Sindh government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday have taken notice of the incident of killing of an eight year-old-boy outside a restaurant in Boat Basin area of Karachi.

According to a private media report, Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed his sympathy with the relatives of the innocent child and said that justice would be served to the family.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has sought a report from the police authorities and directed to arrest the accused immediately.

According to details, an 8-year-old, identified as Muhammad Umar, belong to Dera Bugti area of Balochistan, lost his life as a result of the firing of security guard of a restaurant in Boat Basin area of Karachi.

Umar's family was one of the flood-affectees that came to Karachi from Balochistan, as per police sources.

According to the police, the deceased child was a beggar. The security guard of the restaurant shot and killed the child after he refused to beg.

The police further said that the accused threw the body of the child at the rear of Ziauddin Hospital in Jackson police station limits and fled from there.

