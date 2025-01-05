Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Murtaza Wahab terms individuals rendered services to Karachi as asset

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that individuals who have rendered services to the city are our asset. The martyrs from the city wardens and fire brigades, who sacrificed their lives to protect the lives and property of citizens, are our pride. The purpose of awarding them the Tamgha-e-Karachi is to pay tribute to their services.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony where citizens who rendered services to Karachi were awarded the Tamgha-e-Karachi.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, elected representatives, and departmental heads and officers of KMC.

Murtaza Wahab said that the hero of today’s ceremony is not me, but those who made sacrifices. He added that the decision to honor the personalities and martyrs who served Karachi was made by the members of the City Council, and today, the first event was organized by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

This event would be held every year on January 5th to acknowledge the contributions of those who have played a role in making this city greater, Mayor said.

He said that development projects were underway in all seven districts of Karachi, and 2025 will be the year of Karachi’s development.

Later on, Mayor Karachi presented the Tamgha-e-Karachi to distinguished personalities and martyrs of Karachi.

