Murtaza Wahab Urges Nation To Abide Law, Constitution

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:28 PM

Adviser to the Sindh chief minister for Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday urged the nation to abide by law and constitution collectively which was the motto of a civilized nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Sindh chief minister for Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday urged the nation to abide by law and constitution collectively which was the motto of a civilized nation.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee on "Rule of Law", said a news release issued here.

He said the functioning of the law department was in front of everyone as most of the bills related to human rights were presented for approval in the provincial assembly.

The adviser and participants of the meeting were also given a presentation on the 'Rule of Law'.

