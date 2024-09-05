KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab urged students to support KMC's tree-plantation campaign, stating that we can counter climate change by planting trees.

He made these remarks while addressing the inauguration of a maze ("Bhool Bhulliyyan) park for children at Bagh Ibn-e- Qasim Clifton on Thursday.

He announced that KMC will renovate all parks, ensuring they have food, sports and other recreational facilities for the visitors.

He said that during the monsoon season, KMC adopted effective strategies, resulting in citizens not facing the same problems as in previous years. Once the current rain spell ends, the repair and maintenance work on Karachi's roads will commence, he said.

The event was attended by Shaukat Umri, Jeelani Yusuf, Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, Director General Parks and Horticulture Junaid Ullah Khan, and other relevant officials, and students and teachers from various schools were specially invited.

After the inauguration of the Maze park, Mayor Karachi, along with school children and teachers, planted trees in Bag Ibn-e- Qasim.

Murtaza Wahab also encouraged students to assist KMC in keeping the city clean and to organize themselves by always disposing of waste in bins, setting an example for others to create an ideal society.

He highlighted that tree planting is a method to counter climate change, noting that major cities worldwide are creating urban forests to reduce environmental pollution and maintain city temperatures.

He emphasized that together and with collective efforts, we can make our city clean, green, and vibrant. The KMC is improving its parks and recreational areas, with work ongoing in all districts of the city.

He said that the city's basic infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and underpasses, is also being developed. Measures are being taken to quickly repair the city's affected infrastructure due to recent rains.

He said the aim of creating the maze park in Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim is to provide recreational facilities for Karachi's citizens, especially students, at the beach.

He said that this park will enhance the vibrancy of the area and help implement the plan to make Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim more attractive and beautiful for citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab added that parks should offer all recreational facilities for families, and the KMC is making further efforts to ensure that all large and small parks in Karachi have sports and recreational facilities and foods items availability.