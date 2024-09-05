Open Menu

Murtaza Wahab Urges Students To Support KMC's Tree-plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Murtaza Wahab urges students to support KMC's tree-plantation campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab urged students to support KMC's tree-plantation campaign, stating that we can counter climate change by planting trees.

He made these remarks while addressing the inauguration of a maze ("Bhool Bhulliyyan) park for children at Bagh Ibn-e- Qasim Clifton on Thursday.

He announced that KMC will renovate all parks, ensuring they have food, sports and other recreational facilities for the visitors.

He said that during the monsoon season, KMC adopted effective strategies, resulting in citizens not facing the same problems as in previous years. Once the current rain spell ends, the repair and maintenance work on Karachi's roads will commence, he said.

The event was attended by Shaukat Umri, Jeelani Yusuf, Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, Director General Parks and Horticulture Junaid Ullah Khan, and other relevant officials, and students and teachers from various schools were specially invited.

After the inauguration of the Maze park, Mayor Karachi, along with school children and teachers, planted trees in Bag Ibn-e- Qasim.

Murtaza Wahab also encouraged students to assist KMC in keeping the city clean and to organize themselves by always disposing of waste in bins, setting an example for others to create an ideal society.

He highlighted that tree planting is a method to counter climate change, noting that major cities worldwide are creating urban forests to reduce environmental pollution and maintain city temperatures.

He emphasized that together and with collective efforts, we can make our city clean, green, and vibrant. The KMC is improving its parks and recreational areas, with work ongoing in all districts of the city.

He said that the city's basic infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and underpasses, is also being developed. Measures are being taken to quickly repair the city's affected infrastructure due to recent rains.

He said the aim of creating the maze park in Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim is to provide recreational facilities for Karachi's citizens, especially students, at the beach.

He said that this park will enhance the vibrancy of the area and help implement the plan to make Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim more attractive and beautiful for citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab added that parks should offer all recreational facilities for families, and the KMC is making further efforts to ensure that all large and small parks in Karachi have sports and recreational facilities and foods items availability.

Related Topics

Karachi Sports Same Bagh Event All From Rains

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

6 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

7 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

9 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

9 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

9 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

10 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

10 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

10 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan