Murtaza Wahab Visits Mangroves Belt On Coast

Sat 06th March 2021

Murtaza Wahab visits mangroves belt on coast

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Spokesperson of the Government of Sindh and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, visited the mangroves plantation site on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Spokesperson of the Government of Sindh and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, visited the mangroves plantation site on Saturday.

Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, Government of Sindh Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, and Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Naeem Ahmed Mughal were also accompanied with him.

Adviser on Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the provincial Department of Environment has planted mangroves on the coastal strip of Thatta district in collaboration with the private sector.

Hundreds of mangroves have been planted on Zephyr Wind Farm.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the planting of mangroves is one of the top priorities of the Sindh Government. The presence of a large number of mangroves in coastal areas is important in maintaining the natural marine environment.

He further said that mangroves protect the coast from the high waves of the sea. Mangroves are eco-friendly trees and their protection is the responsibility of all of us. On this occasion, he also planted mangroves.

