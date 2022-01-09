UrduPoint.com

Murunj Dam To Generate 12 MW Cheap Electricity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Murunj Dam to generate 12 MW cheap electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Murunj Dam Project to be constructed on Kaha Nullah, 116 km west of Rajanpur would generate 12 megawatt (MW) cheap and environmental-friendly electricity, while having the gross water storage of 800,000 acre feet.

Kaha Nullah is one of the largest hill torrents of the Koh-i-Sulaiman Range located in the vicinity of Rajanpur with average annual inflows of 183,000 acre feet.

The project would have tangible benefits and bring about 120,000 acres into irrigable, ground water recharging, and fisheries development. The implementation of project would have significant positive impact and uplift of local economy, official source said.

The project has three main objectives including storage of water for irrigated agriculture and drinking purpose, flood mitigation and power generation.

The available water resources are very scarce in Rajanpur and adjoining areas facing acute shortage of fresh water for drinking and agriculture.

The annual monsoon rains give rise to flashy hill torrents causing inundation of thousands of acres land in the adjoining foothills and rendering damages to public property and cultivated land each year.

It is unique in nature for southern Punjab and will help alleviate poverty from the remote and backward region.

It will change existing economic indicators and uplift the living standard of the local people.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Punjab Flood Water Agriculture Dam Rajanpur From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

6 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

14 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

14 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

14 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.