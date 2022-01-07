Murunj Dam to generate 12 MW cheap electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Murunj Dam Project to be constructed on Kaha Nullah, 116 km west of Rajanpur would generate 12 megawatt (MW) cheap and environmental-friendly electricity, while having the gross water storage of 800,000 acre feet.

Kaha Nullah is one of the largest hill torrents of the Koh-i-Sulaiman Range located in the vicinity of Rajanpur with average annual inflows of 183,000 acre feet.

The project would have tangible benefits and bring about 120,000 acres into irrigable, ground water recharging, and fisheries development. The implementation of project would have significant positive impact and uplift of local economy, official source said.

The project has three main objectives including storage of water for irrigated agriculture and drinking purpose, flood mitigation and power generation.

The available water resources are very scarce in Rajanpur and adjoining areas facing acute shortage of fresh water for drinking and agriculture.

The annual monsoon rains give rise to flashy hill torrents causing inundation of thousands of acres land in the adjoining foothills and rendering damages to public property and cultivated land each year.

It is unique in nature for southern Punjab and will help alleviate poverty from the remote and backward region.

It will change existing economic indicators and uplift the living standard of the local people.

