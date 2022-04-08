UrduPoint.com

Murunj Dam To Generate 12 MW Electricity

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Murunj Dam Project to be constructed on Kaha Nullah, 116 km west of Rajanpur, would generate 12 megawatt (MW) cheap and environmental-friendly electricity, while having the gross water storage of 800,000 acre feet.

Kaha Nullah is one of the largest hill torrents of the Koh-i-Sulaiman Range located in the vicinity of Rajanpur with average annual inflows of 183,000 acre feet, said an official of Ministry of Water Resources.

The project would have tangible benefits and bring about 120,000 acres into irrigable, ground water recharging, and fisheries development.

The implementation of project would have significant positive impact in uplifting of local economy, official source said.

The project has three main objectives including storage of water for irrigated agriculture and drinking purpose, flood mitigation and power generation.

The available water resources are very scarce in Rajanpur and adjoining areas facing acute shortage of fresh water for drinking and agriculture.

