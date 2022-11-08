Musa Gillani elected unopposed YPF president

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Member of the National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gillani on Tuesday was elected the unopposed president of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF).

The election for YPF president was held after the approval of Patron-in-Chief of YPF National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and fulfilling all the codal formalities.

The election process was conducted by Additional Secretary Legislation Mushtaq Ahmed and Additional Secretary (Special Initiative/PMU) Syed Shamoon Hashmi also briefed the members about the composition of YPF and election procedure.

Addressing the meeting of YPF after his election as president, Musa Gillani said legislation was the key area where YPF members need to focus.

Thanking the members of YPF for reposing their confidence on him, he said it was the obligation of parliamentarians to legislate for protection of basic rights of common people.

He appreciated the NA Secretariat and PMU staffers for arranging this election successfully.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani extended felicitation to their respective colleague Musa Gillani on his election as YPF president.

In their separate messages, they hoped that Musa Gillani would transform YPF into a proactive forum. They also said youth was the most important segment of the society and this forum could effectively address the challenges faced by them in Pakistan.

Later, YPF members also congratulated to Syed Ali Musa Gallani on his election as YPF president. They also expressed their hope that he would make YPF more proactive and functional.

The meeting of YPF was attended by Senator Umur Farooq, MNAs Javeria Zafar, Naveed Amir Jiva, Romina Khursheed Alam, Aliya Kamran, Syed Rafi Ullah and Muhammad Khan Daha.