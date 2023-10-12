Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

The Pakistan Railway administration has granted temporary approval for the Musa Pak Express Train (116-Dn) that travels between Lahore and Multan to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Railway administration has granted temporary approval for the Musa Pak Express Train (116-Dn) that travels between Lahore and Multan to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station.

As announced by the PR spokesperson on Thursday, this ad-hoc permission allows the train to make a brief 2-minute stop at the station temporarily for the upcoming two months.

This prompt implementation of the decision will greatly benefit commuters traveling along this route.