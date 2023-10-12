Open Menu

Musa Pak Train To Stop At Mian Channu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

The Pakistan Railway administration has granted temporary approval for the Musa Pak Express Train (116-Dn) that travels between Lahore and Multan to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Railway administration has granted temporary approval for the Musa Pak Express Train (116-Dn) that travels between Lahore and Multan to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station.

As announced by the PR spokesperson on Thursday, this ad-hoc permission allows the train to make a brief 2-minute stop at the station temporarily for the upcoming two months.

This prompt implementation of the decision will greatly benefit commuters traveling along this route.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Pakistan Railway

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival

14 minutes ago
 ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical ..

ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical Trial for Multiple Sclerosis

15 minutes ago
 At Polish border, German police crack down on ille ..

At Polish border, German police crack down on illegal crossings

11 minutes ago
 Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Gene ..

Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Generative AI enabled analytics so ..

15 minutes ago
 WCLA, GCU Lahore join hands to preserve cultural h ..

WCLA, GCU Lahore join hands to preserve cultural heritage

11 minutes ago
 Royal system of police, patwari should be abolishe ..

Royal system of police, patwari should be abolished: CJP

11 minutes ago
LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration wi ..

LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration with ANF Punjab

20 minutes ago
 Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, b ..

Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, boy drowns in Pihur canal

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani language export composes poem praising t ..

Pakistani language export composes poem praising the Belt and Road

19 minutes ago
 Drive against power pilferers, defaulters yielding ..

Drive against power pilferers, defaulters yielding results: Commissioner

28 minutes ago
 In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All ..

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All Blacks

40 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation ..

Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan