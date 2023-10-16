Open Menu

Musadik Accuses PTI Chief Of Pursuing 'politics Of Chaos'

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Musadik Malik on Monday alleged that the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had always pursued the "politics of chaos"

It was the PTI chairman, who incited his party workers to rioting and arson, he said while talking to a private news channel, citing video clips showing him to provoke PTI workers to attack state installations.

He said the PTI chief disrespected the state institutions and law enforcement agencies whose personnel were sacrificing their lives to protect the motherland.

To a question about the quitting of PTI leaders, he said within two months of PTI chief being in jail, his party had been disintegrated as the party leaders could no more pursue his ideology.

On the contrary, Musadik said, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and workers, despite being subjected to torture for months, remained loyal to the party due to their firm confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

