Musadik Asks PTI To Adopt Positive Attitude For Addressing Political Matters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday urged the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),
to adopt positive attitude for addressing political matters.
Participating in dialogue session was a good step taken by the PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We have also initiated dialogue with PTI members to move forward and resolving political issues, he added.
In reply to a question about meeting with PTI founder, he said the PTI leaders must have opportunity to meet again the founder of their party in jail. Dialogue is the only way to address public interest issues, he said.
To a question, he said, written demands should be provided by PTI members before the next dialogue session. He also emphasized the PTI founder to avoid controversial tweets on twitter.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM seeks lawyers role to uphold, protect supremacy of constitution, rule of law in the State1 minute ago
-
AJK President show grave concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK:1 minute ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to adopt positive attitude for addressing political matters1 minute ago
-
Written demands key to avoiding U-Turns in talks with PTI: Rana Ihsan1 minute ago
-
Governor appreciates operations against militants in parts of KP1 minute ago
-
Rind expresses sorrow over tragic accident in Zhob21 minutes ago
-
No deals offered to founder PTI: Barrister Aqeel21 minutes ago
-
CM launches Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic project31 minutes ago
-
Senator urges PTI to submit demand in black & white to move forward31 minutes ago
-
Governor directs for ensuring merit in provision of BEEF scholarships31 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 6 injured in Zhob road accident31 minutes ago
-
E-judicial service launched in AJK: CJ AJK HC41 minutes ago