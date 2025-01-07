Open Menu

Musadik Asks PTI To Adopt Positive Attitude For Addressing Political Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Musadik asks PTI to adopt positive attitude for addressing political matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday urged the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

to adopt positive attitude for addressing political matters.

Participating in dialogue session was a good step taken by the PTI, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have also initiated dialogue with PTI members to move forward and resolving political issues, he added.

In reply to a question about meeting with PTI founder, he said the PTI leaders must have opportunity to meet again the founder of their party in jail. Dialogue is the only way to address public interest issues, he said.

To a question, he said, written demands should be provided by PTI members before the next dialogue session. He also emphasized the PTI founder to avoid controversial tweets on twitter.

