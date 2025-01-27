Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should discuss public interest issues to bring improvement in the system.

The PTI could make discussion on electoral reforms by using parliamentary forum, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about deadlock in the dialogue process, he said that PTI should not close the doors for talks.

He said, dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues. To a question about PECA, he said, there was a need to control fake news and misuse of the social media.