Musadik Asks PTI To Discuss Public Interest Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 10:16 PM

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), should discuss public interest issues to bring improvement in the system

The PTI could make discussion on electoral reforms by using parliamentary forum, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI could make discussion on electoral reforms by using parliamentary forum, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about deadlock in the dialogue process, he said that PTI should not close the doors for talks.

He said, dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues. To a question about PECA, he said, there was a need to control fake news and misuse of the social media.

