Musadik Ensures Energy Balance And Economic Recovery

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Musadik ensures energy balance and economic recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Sunday that the government is making significant progress on the economic front with clear signs of recovery.

Speaking to a private news channel, he highlighted key economic improvements, stating, "Today, Pakistan's economy is moving towards stability. The rupee has remained stable for over a year, interest rates have decreased, inflation rates are lower, and the stock exchange is performing exceptionally well."

Addressing concerns about gas supply, the minister said that domestic consumers were being prioritized.

"We are providing gas to households, and any surplus is being directed to industries," he said.

Minister also said that 66-70% of gas consumers are benefiting from subsidies, reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting vulnerable segments of society. "Relief to the lower-income class is our top priority," he added.

The minister underscored the government’s dedication to ensuring energy balance and economic stability for the country’s progress.

