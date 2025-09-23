Musadik For Adopting Better Planning To Address Challenges Of Climate Change
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that all available resources and better planning would be utilized to address challenges of climate change in Pakistan.
Comprehensive strategy and using modern technology could help minimize the flood related losses in future, he said while talking to a private television channel. Concrete measures would be taken to remove illegal construction near the rivers before the next monsoon season, he said.
Commenting on issues facing the people of this country, he said that Pakistan has made a visible progress in many sectors as compared to previous years but there is a need to work more to change the living standard of the poor people.
