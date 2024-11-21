Open Menu

Musadik For Balancing Environmental Protection, Infrastructure Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Thursday emphasized the importance of balancing environmental protection and infrastructure development.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted the country’s ongoing struggles with environmental changes, including air pollution, climate change, and smog.

He urged the development institutions to ensure that greenery and the environment are not harmed before initiating new projects.

He also called on the public to play an active role in protecting the environment, alongside government efforts.

Dr. Malik condemned the recent terrorist attack in Kurram Agency.

He noted that back in 2014, the National Action Plan was implemented successfully through military operations, resulting in the terrorism being eliminated.

