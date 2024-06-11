Musadik Foresees Stability Amidst Growth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, said on Tuesday that the economy was improving and the country was moving towards stability.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that positive growth indicators indicated that the country's economy was headed in the right direction.
He said last year it saw a negative GDP growth rate of less than zero percent, this year the economy was growing at a rate of 2.4 percent.
Additionally, the agricultural sector was experiencing a robust growth rate of 6.5 percent, indicating a positive economic trajectory.
He said in the industrial sector, there has been a noteworthy growth of 8 percent in the third quarter, reflecting the effectiveness of economic reforms and measures being implemented.
Malik also mentioned the initiation of complete digitization of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and efforts to expand the tax base as part of ongoing economic initiatives.
Regarding the upcoming budget announcements, Malik stated that further details would be disclosed in tomorrow's budget release.
“Politicians should focus on addressing the issues of the common man,” he said. The true essence of democracy lies in resolving public concerns rather than engaging in mutual enmity, he added.
