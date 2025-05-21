Open Menu

Musadik Malik Calls For Equal Dialogue, Warns Of Consequences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Climate Minister Dr. Musadik Malik warned India that Pakistan will respond more aggressively than before, directing Pakistan's diplomatic corps to globally convey that Pakistan seeks equal dialogue and peaceful

resolution.

In an exclusive talk with media channels, Dr. Musadik Malik stated that Pakistan has shattered India's arrogance, especially concerning its military capabilities, including Rafale jets. India's propaganda was exposed, and Pakistan responded strongly.

He emphasized that any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity will be met with unwavering resolve, leaving no room for compromise.

Dr. Musadik Malik condemned India's unfounded claims, cautioning that failure to cease could lead to dire outcomes.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peaceful dialogue to address pressing concerns, including terrorism, Kashmir, and water disputes.

Malik announced that Pakistan's diplomats will reach out to multiple nations, aiming to raise awareness among the global community about what he described as India's false narratives and propaganda efforts.

Dr. Musadik Malik said that a detailed briefing was given by the Foreign Office regarding the current situation in the region.

He condemned India's actions, citing the brutal treatment of civilians, including a young girl, as a stark example of the country's alleged atrocities.

Musadik Malik emphasized the need to raise global awareness about India's alleged human rights violations, particularly targeting civilians, mosques and innocent people.

Malik criticized India's approach, describing it as a mix of defensive offense, illogical reasoning and a blame game.

Dr. Musadik Malik stated that Pakistan will reach out to countries worldwide, sparing no effort to raise global awareness about the issue.

