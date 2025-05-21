Musadik Malik Calls For Equal Dialogue, Warns Of Consequences
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Climate Minister Dr. Musadik Malik warned India that Pakistan will respond more aggressively than before, directing Pakistan's diplomatic corps to globally convey that Pakistan seeks equal dialogue and peaceful
resolution.
In an exclusive talk with media channels, Dr. Musadik Malik stated that Pakistan has shattered India's arrogance, especially concerning its military capabilities, including Rafale jets. India's propaganda was exposed, and Pakistan responded strongly.
He emphasized that any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity will be met with unwavering resolve, leaving no room for compromise.
Dr. Musadik Malik condemned India's unfounded claims, cautioning that failure to cease could lead to dire outcomes.
He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to peaceful dialogue to address pressing concerns, including terrorism, Kashmir, and water disputes.
Malik announced that Pakistan's diplomats will reach out to multiple nations, aiming to raise awareness among the global community about what he described as India's false narratives and propaganda efforts.
Dr. Musadik Malik said that a detailed briefing was given by the Foreign Office regarding the current situation in the region.
He condemned India's actions, citing the brutal treatment of civilians, including a young girl, as a stark example of the country's alleged atrocities.
Musadik Malik emphasized the need to raise global awareness about India's alleged human rights violations, particularly targeting civilians, mosques and innocent people.
Malik criticized India's approach, describing it as a mix of defensive offense, illogical reasoning and a blame game.
Dr. Musadik Malik stated that Pakistan will reach out to countries worldwide, sparing no effort to raise global awareness about the issue.
Recent Stories
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl commits suicide over depressed on father's demise3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police congratulate COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Resolution key to regional peace: Dar in talks with Chinese FM3 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab directs immediate relief on police personnel’s grievances3 minutes ago
-
Musadik Malik calls for equal dialogue, warns of consequences3 minutes ago
-
Explosion in Rawalpindi’ s sewage line leaves road cracked3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz strongly condemns attack on school bus in Khuzdar3 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn terrorist attack on school bus in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive waste management and infrastructure development initiative launched3 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister condemns cowardly terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar3 minutes ago
-
23 power thieves nabbed3 hours ago
-
Three killed as car plunges into Lahore canal3 hours ago