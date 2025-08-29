Musadik Malik calls trees “nature’s factory against disaster”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Friday launched the Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign 2025 titled “Planting a Green Future” organized by the Sindh Forest Department.

The minister, accompanied by officials of the department and other participants, planted a sapling before his address, praying for the protection of the people and the growth of young tree into a strong shield for the future.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Dr. Musadik Malik warned that devastating floods sweeping across the country had already entered Punjab and were now moving towards Southern Punjab and Sindh. “As the water progresses, its intensity will only grow. I appeal through the media, please move out of the flood’s path before it is too late,” he urged.

He paid tribute to civil administration, rescue agencies, armed forces, and others working round the clock in flood-affected areas, and said Sindh’s leadership had already mobilized across districts. “This is a natural disaster. It cannot be stopped, but lives can be saved if people step aside from its course,” he stressed.

The minister underscored the vital role of trees in combating climate change. “Rising temperatures melt glaciers, and the root cause is greenhouse gas emissions. The only natural machine that absorbs carbon dioxide is the tree,” he said, adding that free saplings were being provided in every province. “Planting trees is not a photo opportunity, it is an investment in survival.

A tree lives for 50 to 100 years, protecting generations.”

Dr. Musadik Malik criticized the elite class for building housing schemes, hotels, and resorts along riverbanks, warning that such illegal encroachments worsened disasters. “When floods come, water does not distinguish between rich and poor. These concrete structures break apart and their debris destroys forests and nearby settlements. The Prime Minister has made it clear: no one is more powerful than the state. Encroachments, hotels, and illegal resorts in flood pathways will be removed, this is our battle now,” he declared.

The minister revealed that Pakistan was deploying advanced technology to map water routes and said the warning applied equally to wealthy developers and poor communities. “We must create natural reserves inside districts instead of blocking rivers with private projects. These reserves will also provide water for year-round use,” he suggested.

Highlighting the human toll, Dr. Musadik Malik said over 800 people had already lost their lives in recent floods. “If we continue to allow greed to override nature, more lives will be at stake,” he cautioned.

He assured that the federal government, under the direction of the Prime Minister, was making every effort to assist provinces without discrimination. “All national resources are being mobilized. Our fight is not just against floods, it is for a sustainable, green future,” he concluded.