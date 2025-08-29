Musadik Malik Calls Trees “nature’s Factory Against Disaster”
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Friday launched the Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign 2025 titled “Planting a Green Future” organized by the Sindh Forest Department.
The minister, accompanied by officials of the department and other participants, planted a sapling before his address, praying for the protection of the people and the growth of young tree into a strong shield for the future.
Talking to the media on the occasion, Dr. Musadik Malik warned that devastating floods sweeping across the country had already entered Punjab and were now moving towards Southern Punjab and Sindh. “As the water progresses, its intensity will only grow. I appeal through the media, please move out of the flood’s path before it is too late,” he urged.
He paid tribute to civil administration, rescue agencies, armed forces, and others working round the clock in flood-affected areas, and said Sindh’s leadership had already mobilized across districts. “This is a natural disaster. It cannot be stopped, but lives can be saved if people step aside from its course,” he stressed.
The minister underscored the vital role of trees in combating climate change. “Rising temperatures melt glaciers, and the root cause is greenhouse gas emissions. The only natural machine that absorbs carbon dioxide is the tree,” he said, adding that free saplings were being provided in every province. “Planting trees is not a photo opportunity, it is an investment in survival.
A tree lives for 50 to 100 years, protecting generations.”
Dr. Musadik Malik criticized the elite class for building housing schemes, hotels, and resorts along riverbanks, warning that such illegal encroachments worsened disasters. “When floods come, water does not distinguish between rich and poor. These concrete structures break apart and their debris destroys forests and nearby settlements. The Prime Minister has made it clear: no one is more powerful than the state. Encroachments, hotels, and illegal resorts in flood pathways will be removed, this is our battle now,” he declared.
The minister revealed that Pakistan was deploying advanced technology to map water routes and said the warning applied equally to wealthy developers and poor communities. “We must create natural reserves inside districts instead of blocking rivers with private projects. These reserves will also provide water for year-round use,” he suggested.
Highlighting the human toll, Dr. Musadik Malik said over 800 people had already lost their lives in recent floods. “If we continue to allow greed to override nature, more lives will be at stake,” he cautioned.
He assured that the federal government, under the direction of the Prime Minister, was making every effort to assist provinces without discrimination. “All national resources are being mobilized. Our fight is not just against floods, it is for a sustainable, green future,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Musadik Malik calls trees “nature’s factory against disaster”4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Labs to Face Surprise Inspections, BHCC Warns4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in attempted murder case4 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of development projects to bring progress, prosperity in Balochistan: Secretary C ..4 minutes ago
-
CSS awareness, preparation session held in Sanghar4 minutes ago
-
More floodwater from India likely to enter Chenab, Ravi rivers4 minutes ago
-
Governor summons Balochistan Assembly session on Sept 24 minutes ago
-
Full functionality for Rawalpindi's flood, Clean Punjab control rooms ordered4 minutes ago
-
Secretary Emergency Services visits flood-hit areas in Sialkot4 minutes ago
-
Floodwater pressure at Shahdara likely to remain for 4 to 6 hours4 minutes ago
-
Ex. minister calls for completion of Kurram Tangi Dam on urgent basis24 minutes ago
-
KP Election Commissioner urges zero tolerance for workplace harassment24 minutes ago