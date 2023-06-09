Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday terming the budget 2023-24 as pro poor, said several initiatives have been proposed for the uplift of marginalized segments of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday terming the budget 2023-24 as pro poor, said several initiatives have been proposed for the uplift of marginalized segments of the society.

Talking to media outside the parliament house, the minister said that this is a responsible budget, which was proposed keeping in view the problems of poor people of the country.

He said that the government is fully aware of the problems of common man and assured that various projects which were proposed in this budget will resolve the economic problems of the poor people and ensure ways of earning for them.

The minister said that the government has suggested several plans for uplift of low and middle income class people. He added the main focus is on empowerment of country's youth.

He said that small and medium loans on easy installments will be provided to the youth of the country under PM's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan scheme and for the purpose an amount of Rs 10 billion will be issued in next fiscal year as mark-up subsidy.

Dr. Musadik said that the professional training will be provided to 50,000 IT graduates in the next fiscal year while they will be encouraged to get loans from banks to start their own business.

He said that an amount of Rs 10 billion will be allocated for next financial year for the laptop scheme for deserving students on merit basis. He added the Federal government has already provided 100,000 laptops to the deserving brilliant students during current fiscal year.

The minister said that the government has proposed to establish Pakistan Endowment Fund and for the purpose an amount of Rs 5 billion will be allocated to provide financial support to the shining students of schools and colleges.