Musadik Malik urges unified global action to combat water scarcity amid climate pressures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Musadik Malik emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to addressing global water challenges through glacier preservation and climate-resilient development.

The federal minister in his message on the occasion of World Water Day with theme, “Glacier Preservation,” underscores the critical role of glaciers in sustaining freshwater supplies and regulating Earth’s climate, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: ensuring water and sanitation for all by 2030.

World Water Day, observed annually on March 22, highlights the importance of freshwater and advocates for sustainable management. Established in 1993, it raises awareness of the global water crisis, affecting 2.2 billion people without access to safe water.

“Glaciers are the lifeblood of our planet, and their preservation is not just an environmental imperative but a survival strategy for humanity,” the minister stated. “Pakistan, home to the world’s second-largest glacial system outside the polar regions, recognizes the urgency of safeguarding these natural water towers against climate change.”

Pakistan has been at the forefront of climate resilience efforts, including initiatives like the Living Indus Basin Restoration Plan, developed in collaboration with the United Nations to restore ecological balance in the Indus Basin.

The Green Pakistan Upscaling Programme, a flagship project, aims to enhance forest cover and mitigate climate risks through sustainable land management.

“Our updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement reflect our resolve to transition toward a climate-resilient economy,” federal minister highlighted. “We are prioritizing clean energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and integrating climate adaptation into national policies.”

The federal minister commended the UN-Water’s World Water Development Report 2025, titled “Water Towers: Mountains and Glaciers,” which stresses the interconnectedness of glaciers and global water security. He noted that Pakistan’s participation in high-level UN events, including the World Day for Glaciers, reinforces its role in multilateral climate diplomacy.

“The rapid melting of glaciers threatens water flows, exacerbating floods, droughts, and sea-level rise,” Musadik Malik warned. “Collective action—reducing carbon emissions and adopting adaptive strategies—is essential to safeguarding ecosystems.”

Stressing for call to action, the minister urged stakeholders to accelerate renewable energy adoption to curb greenhouse gas emissions, invest in glacier monitoring and research to inform policy decisions, promote water-efficient practices in agriculture and urban planning, and support climate-resilient infrastructure in vulnerable regions.

“Pakistan stands ready to collaborate with global partners to address the water crisis,” He stated. “Together, we can ensure that future generations inherit a planet where water remains a source of life, not scarcity.”